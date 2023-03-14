Fire destroys home of Bartica couple

Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin has destroyed the home of a Bartica couple: 31-year-old Bheesham Rohit and 25-year-old Camacy Hendricks.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported on Monday that at 15:36 on Sunday, they were alerted of a fire at Lot 40, Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven. As such, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters observed the one-story wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.
The Fire Service reported that as a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed and due to radiated heat, two houses located on the northern and southern sides of the building of origin suffered damage to a quantity of window panes, PVC guttering, and roof facing. Also a motorcycle and a boat engine belonging to Rohit were destroyed in the fire. According to the GFS, while the building is occupied by Rohit and Hendricks, it is owned by 57-year-old Bhagwanttie Rohit-Joseph. An investigation was launched to determine the origin of the fire.
