GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to host camp

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy will once again raise the bar for inclusion in Guyana when they host a special golf camp for MET Pride Academy, which provides accommodated education and therapy services for children with physical and developmental disabilities.
The group of students, along with their parents and teachers, took part in this special activity at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue on March 6, 2023 from 9:00-11am and a great time was had by all the kids.
MET Pride Academy believes that each of their students deserved to participate in the same activities that similar developing peers engage in, as much their individual abilities allow. The majority of their current students are on the Autism Spectrum and their team, along with the parents have determined that students would greatly benefit from participating in the golf programme.
According to Ms. Elizabeth Alert, “Our team is greatly impressed with the professionalism and passion f
or youths in sport that the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy displays. We eagerly look forward to further collaboration on creating fun learning experiences for the little ones in our care.”
President of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain stated, “We believe that all Guyanese should have access to the sport, regardless of their physical, financial or personal circumstances. Over the past few years, we have brought the joy of golf to orphanages, disadvantaged children and families, visually challenged persons and even those with cerebral palsy.”
Arguably the fastest growing sport in the country, Hussain emphasized that without the support the Ministry of Education, Unit of Allied Arts and a small number of non-traditional sponsors, the thousands of new players would never have had access to play golf.
For more information on how you can learn the sport or host an event at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue, contact 645-0944 or visit their Facebook/Instagram pages.
