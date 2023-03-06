Three schools to be constructed in Region One

Kaieteur News – Soon the students in the Barima-Waini Region will benefit from three new schools as part of the Ministry of Education’s effort to achieve universal education in the region.

These schools will be constructed in Huradiah in the Moruca subdistrict, Waramuri and Kwebanna, The Education Ministry has disclosed.

Following a consultation with residents of Huradiah village, Moruca Sub region, a new primary school will be built in the community which will cater for 250 pupils. To receive an education, pupils in the village travel across the Moruca River to attend the Santa Rosa Primary School, which is currently overcrowded, the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

Some ten acres of land were made available for the construction of the school. Pupils from the villages of Huradiah, Cabrora, Acquero and Rincon will benefit from this new school.

Meanwhile, a new secondary school will be built at Waramuri. The modern secondary school will house 400 students. The school will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories, staff room, auditorium and teachers’ quarters to house 10 teachers and will be solar powered. Students from Waramuri and Haimacabra are expected to benefit from the construction of this school.

Similarly, a modern secondary school which will cater for 500 students will be constructed in Kwebanna. Like the school at Waramuri, this complex will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories, staff room, auditorium and will be solar powered. In addition to catering for 500 students in the classrooms, a dormitory will be built to house 250 children. It also comes equipped with teachers’ quarters which will house 30 teachers. The school will serve the villages of Kwebanna, Santa Cruz, Waikerebi, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Kariako, Warapoka, Assakata, Unity Grant. The primary school at Kwebanna is currently being extended to comfortably accommodate the school’s increasing population.