Demerara Cricket Board launches “Friends of Demerara Fund”, Gafoors on board

Kaieteur News – In an effort to garner funds to cushion the cost of particularly its junior Inter Association Cricket Tournaments, the Demerara Cricket Board has initiated a fund-raising drive titled “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”.

The fund was launched recently with Gafoors of Guyana being the first to come on board. The hardware giant responded to the DCB’S request. The simple but significant presentation was done at the Company Head Office, Houston, East Bank, Demerara. The DCB was represented by Ms. Kavita Yadram, National Female Cricketer and Chairperson of its Competitions Committee, while Gafoors of Guyana was represented by Ms. Roseana Gonsalves, Executive Assistant, Finance and Ms. Susie Persaud, Senior Payable Clerk.

Ms. Yadram expressed gratitude to the Company while its representatives stated that they are happy to be on board with the DCB and promised to contribute more as the partnership grows.

The DCB while in negotiations with several prospective sponsors, some of which approvals already secured, recognizes the limited sponsorship monies available in the system. As a result, this new innovation, the Demerara Cricket Board encourages private individuals, private businesses, and Corporate Guyana to support this initiative and make Demerara the dominant cricket teams it once was. We assure good mileage and accountability for funds received and notes that sponsorship for sports and charitable organizations can enjoy tax breaks as the Law allows.

Anyone who is willing to support this project can make contact with Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, President on 623-0055, Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary on 617-8502, Mr. Vicky Bharosay, Treasurer on 652-0947, Mr. Anil Beharry, Marketing Manager on 623-6875 or any other Executive Member of the Demerara Cricket Board. The board looks forward for your support.