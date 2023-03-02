Fishermen rescued after drifting for hours at sea

Kaieteur News – Four fishermen are counting their blessings, after they were rescued from a drifting ice box off the Essequibo Coast on Wednesday.

The men have been identified as forty-seven-year old Haresh Singh, fifty-year-old Godfrey Parris, forty-year-old Annand Alphonso and thirty-two year old Rashone Singh.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the men were at sea just off the Essequibo Coast, when at around 05:00hrs, they began to experience extreme waves. The men quickly loosed their nets and attempted to rush back to the coastline. The boat eventually sank as it was swarmed by the waves. The men were rescued at about 11:30hrs Wednesday by another fishing vessel, just off the Essequibo Coast.