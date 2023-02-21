Berbice names star studded team, Chandrika to captain Select XI

Kaieteur News – Inter-county Super-50 Champions Berbice has named a star studded team to compete in the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament. Guyana Harpy Eagles Vice-captain, Veerasammy Permaul will lead the star studded squad which includes the Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair.

Former West Indies opening batsman, Rajendra Chandrika will captain the GCB Select XI. This team includes the Vice captain for the Select X1, in First-class pacer Demetri Cameron, Guyana Under-19 Captain Alvin Mohabir, off spinner Jonathan Rampersaud and leg spinner Zeynul Ramsammy who were also members of the Guyana under-19 team.

Net training sessions for the GCB Select XI will be held from 15:00 hours to 18:00 hours tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22 and Friday, February 24, 2023 at Malteenoes Sports Club ground. The Select X1 comprise players from the three Counties who were not initially selected to their County teams.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) team for the third round of the West Indies Championship (WIC) 2023, is expected to be selected by the end of the second round of the GCB Senior Inter-County Tournament, 2023. Those selected to the GHE team for the third round of the WIC 2023, independent of the County teams for the period of the third and final round of the GCB Senior Inter-County Tournament.

Consequently, the respective County Boards are asked to resubmit their teams by 1700 hours on March 6, 2023 for the third round of the GCB Senior Inter-Country Tournament, 2023.

Berbice squad: Veerasammy Permaul (Captain), Tomanni Caesar, Adrian Sukhwa, Garfield Benjamin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Foo, Kevin Sinclair, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Nial Smith, Shamar Joseph, Shamal Angel, Junior Sinclair. The Manager is Travis Harcourt and Head Coach is Julian Moore. The reserves are Javed Karim, Seon Glasgow, Seon Hetmyer, Suresh Dhanai, Nigel Deodat and Kwesi Mickle.

GCB Select XI squad: Rajendra Chandrika (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jeremiah Scott, Carlos La Rose, Zachary Jodah, Rajendra Ramballi, Nathan Persaud, David Williams, Mark Gonzales, Demeter Cameron, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Sylus Tyndall and Kevin Umroa. The Manager is Ravindranauth Seeram while the Head Coach is Clive Grimmond.