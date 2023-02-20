Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Villagers assault Woodley Park School boys

Feb 20, 2023 News

Screengrab taken from the cell phone recorded video of the suspects leaving the school compound with pieces of wood in their hands.

Screengrab taken from the cell phone recorded video of the suspects leaving the school compound with pieces of wood in their hands.

– One arrested

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday stated that one person is presently in police custody for the alleged assault of several male students at the Woodley Park Secondary School, West Coast Berbice, and Region Five.

Based on the allegations made, the school boys were reportedly attacked after noon on Friday, by several men of Woodley Park Village.
A cell phone video of the incident showing several persons armed with pieces of wood walking around the school compound was reportedly posted on Facebook by a parent of a student attending the school and it reportedly went viral.

In the caption of the video the parent stated, “This is what is happening to our school children, yesterday afternoon several African children from the Woodley Park Secondary School were attacked by out of school boys of Woodley Park village. After physically abusing the children, they said this is a coolie area; black man not supposed to be here”.

Members of the Opposition including Shadow Minister of Education, Natasha Singh-Lewis made calls for a thorough investigation to be launched and on Sunday afternoon the Home Affairs Ministry stated, “The police have already begun an investigation into the matter, and one person is currently in custody”.

According to the ministry, investigators have already engaged the head teacher of the school and students. Information gathered from the engagement led them to make contact with two persons, an adult and a child.

The ministry also related that another planned engagement will be held between the police, teachers and the students of the secondary school, to further aid with ongoing investigations.
Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand assured that the matter “will be fully investigated both by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as well as the Regional Education Department”.
“…And as soon as those findings are available, I will make them public”, Manickchand said while adding that measures will be put in place to keep students attending school safe.
She warned too, “… Anyone who attempts to interfere with that will be dealt with condignly”.

The Education Minister and the Home Affairs Ministry and the Opposition have all condemned “all occurrences of racially motivated attacks, particularly on our schoolchildren”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!

The Blunt of the Day

Blunt---14x6--February-20,-2023

Sports

Thrilling finish to the Bounty Farms Mash Handicap Squash tournament

Thrilling finish to the Bounty Farms Mash Handicap Squash tournament

Feb 20, 2023

– Jason-Ray Khalil and Justin Ten Pow among winners Kaieteur News – Day Five had two super-exciting finals, followed by two third and fourth place playoffs in both the Category A and Open...
Read More
West Indies Women edge Pakistan by three runs in thriller for second win in a row

West Indies Women edge Pakistan by three runs in...

Feb 20, 2023

Briton Mr Dependable John wins Forbes Burnham Memorial Road Race

Briton Mr Dependable John wins Forbes Burnham...

Feb 20, 2023

Bent St, Back Circle to contest Legendary Cup Futsal final 

Bent St, Back Circle to contest Legendary Cup...

Feb 20, 2023

Singh, Sadiek guide Everest CC Masters to six-wicket win over Enterprise Masters

Singh, Sadiek guide Everest CC Masters to...

Feb 20, 2023

Georgetown Dominoes Association to stage fund raising tourney on Sunday

Georgetown Dominoes Association to stage fund...

Feb 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]