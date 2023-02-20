Guyana need hospital not headquarters

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – De oil company building headquarters in Guyana. Dem boys did prefer dem build a hospital.
De country gat to borrow money from de IDB fuh build and fuh repair and renovate dem hospital wah we get. And de more money de government borrowing fuh de health sector, de more private hospital and clinics building. Dat is like a vote of no confidence in de health sector.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah was admitted to be Mental Ward of de Public Hospital. De admitting nurse ask him, “ What is you name?
” Jesus,” answered the man.
The nurse found it funny and asked him, “”Why do you think you are Jesus?”
He replies, “God told me so!”
Immediately, another patient shouted, “No I didn’t!”
But de best was de time when dem boys had to rush an 85-year-old grandfather to de Georgetown Hospital because he get hit in he head with a cricket ball and he suffered a concussion.
De doctor wanted to know whether de old man was coherent. So he asked him, “Do you know where you are?
De grandfather answered, “Georgetown Hospital.”
De doctor asked, “Do you know who I am?”
De grandfather answered, “Yes, Dr. Paul.”
De doctor then walked away. At which time de old man turned to dem boys and seh, “I hope he dont ask any more questions because de answers to the two he asked before were on his badge.”
Talk half. Leff half.
