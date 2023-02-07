Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Teen dies in Essequibo accident

Feb 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old Devendra Khan died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in an accident on the Taymouth Manor Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Dead: Devendra Khan

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the teen was driving motorcycle CL 9787, proceeding south along the eastern side of the Taymouth Manor Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and ended up between a bridge and a canal on the eastern side of the road.

The injured motorcyclist was picked up by a public-spirited person and transported to the Suddie Public Hospital.

According to the Police, Khan was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Kerman Mookran. The teen’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

