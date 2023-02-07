$201M Reg. 5 Police headquarters commissioned

Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force commissioned a new headquarters for its Region Five branch on Monday at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.
The edifice is priced at just over $201 million. At a simple ceremony on Monday, the new headquarters was handed over to the police by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. In a brief statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Acting Police Chief, Clifton Hicken said the new structure is intended to be “more” user-friendly.
The new building comprise a domestic violence office, witness protection room, case management room, automated case management system, and integrated criminal information system. The structure was built in accordance with the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) objectives of decentralizing its services. Present also at the handing over event were, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Mr. Calvin Brutus, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Kurleigh Simon, Superintendent Mr. Guy Nurse, Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, and other senior and junior officers.
VP Jagdeo words exposing him
Feb 07, 2023SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]