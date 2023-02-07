$201M Reg. 5 Police headquarters commissioned

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force commissioned a new headquarters for its Region Five branch on Monday at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

The edifice is priced at just over $201 million. At a simple ceremony on Monday, the new headquarters was handed over to the police by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. In a brief statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Acting Police Chief, Clifton Hicken said the new structure is intended to be “more” user-friendly.

The new building comprise a domestic violence office, witness protection room, case management room, automated case management system, and integrated criminal information system. The structure was built in accordance with the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) objectives of decentralizing its services. Present also at the handing over event were, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Mr. Calvin Brutus, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Kurleigh Simon, Superintendent Mr. Guy Nurse, Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, and other senior and junior officers.