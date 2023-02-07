Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$201M Reg. 5 Police headquarters commissioned

Feb 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force commissioned a new headquarters for its Region Five branch on Monday at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

The edifice is priced at just over $201 million. At a simple ceremony on Monday, the new headquarters was handed over to the police by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. In a brief statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Acting Police Chief, Clifton Hicken said the new structure is intended to be “more” user-friendly.

The new Region Five Police Divisional headquarters. (Photo courtesy, Guyana Police Force)

The new Region Five Police Divisional headquarters. (Photo courtesy, Guyana Police Force)

The new building comprise  a domestic violence office, witness protection room, case management room, automated case management system, and integrated criminal information system. The structure was built in accordance with the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) objectives of decentralizing its services.  Present also at the handing over event were, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Mr. Calvin Brutus, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Kurleigh Simon, Superintendent Mr. Guy Nurse, Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, and other senior and junior officers.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]