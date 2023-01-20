Nigerian charged for State House attack

Kaieteur News – The Nigerian man, Bethel Chimezie, accused of staging an attack at State House last month was on Thursday lifted up the Georgetown Magistrate Court’s steps to be charged with attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

Chimezie, 25, a resident of Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was brought to the court around 13:00hrs and he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was charged with the attempted murder of a member of the Presidential Guard, Telon Perreira, and for discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm another member of the Presidential Guard identified as Quacy Cummings.

It is alleged that at around 07:30hrs on December 15, 2022 Chimezie went to State House and approached Perreira who was stationed at the eastern of State House facing Charmichael Street, Georgetown. He allegedly informed that he was there to see the President.

Perreira reportedly asked him if he had an appointment and he allegedly responded “yes”. The presidential guard rank told him to have a seat in the awaiting area of the security room while he made some checks to verify his claim. Chimezie obeyed but reportedly became agitated while waiting and attempted to force his way through the guard hut but Perreira blocked him from entering. Chimezie allegedly responded by pulling out a black and silver knife from his shoulder bag and stabbing Perreira.

They ended up in the scuffle and a female rank of the presidential guard who was present at the time pulled out her Service Weapon but Chimezie allegedly disarmed her. Another member of the Presidential Guard, Quacy Cummings, rushed over from his post closer to the southern gate and discharged three rounds at the accused. Chimezie returned fire at him and then ran out of from the security room. Cummings gave chase and fired another round hitting Chimezie in the leg. The accused was hospitalised and he later underwent a psychiatric evaluation which deemed him fit for trial.

Chimezie during his court appearance was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was remanded to prison until January 26, 2023. According to reports, Chimezie has been living in Guyana for a number of years and was recently employed by a cleaning company in the city. Prior to the alleged attack on State House, Chimezie did not show up for work for ten days. His ex-coworkers had said that Chimezie did not demonstrate any characteristics that would cause them to think he would commit such an act. “We were surprised seeing this on the news but he is responsible for his actions…we never knew he had such intentions,” a workmate had said.

