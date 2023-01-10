Plaisance men remanded on gun, ammo charges

Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Delvoy Williams and 22-year-old Joshua Archer both of Robert Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were on Monday remanded to prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The duo made their first court appearance before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court. Williams and Archer were jointly charged for the offences of possession of firearm without licence, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of ammunition without licence.
The Defendants denied the charges that were read to them and they were both remanded to prison by Magistrate George. The matter was then adjourned to February 1, 2023.
Kaieteur News had reported that on Friday, January 6, 2023, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had arrested the duo after they found an illegal shot gun, live ammo and some 286 small zip lock bags filled with ganja at a house located in Plaisance.
It was reported that the suspects, were reportedly in the house when ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station showed up to conduct a raid.
According to a police release, ranks went to the location around 05:15hrs after learning that some illegal activities were taking place there.
“During the search the ranks found a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges”, the Force said.
The men present were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but they remained silent.
Police continued to tumble the house and discovered a black plastic bag with zip lock bags containing the ganja. Both suspects were cautioned and arrested.
