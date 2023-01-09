Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Kaieteur News – Zabeer Zakier was elected president of the Essequibo Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association when the body held its election of office bearers recently at Anna Regina fire station.

Dawchand Nagasar was elected Vice President, Wazeer Dhanraj Secretary, Daniel Stoll treasurer and Yogeshwar Lall Assistant Secretary Treasurer.

The committee members are Shameer Hussain, Randolph Lodichan and Daniel Dass.