Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. starts expansion of island in Demerara River

Kaieteur News – The Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc (VEHSI) has made progress on the artificial island in the Demerara River that will be transformed into the estimated 44 acre mega-project for the shore base facility.

In a statement to the media, VEHSI said the project is currently in the sand key reclamation phase during which, the dredger, M.V Galileo Galilei, will continue the process of adding reclaimed material for the creation of the artificial island on which the construction of the new terminal will be situated.

“This project will, in the first phase, add more than 44 acres to Guyana’s coastline. Phase one of the project is meant to be the special purpose vehicle to serve as a SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Riser and Flowlines) Shorebase for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) projects,” the local consortium explained.

The project commenced in June last year and included the dredging of the access channel in the Demerara River. As part of its scope of works, the company also facilitated the deepening/widening of the existing nautical channel, berth pockets, and turning basin. This phase has been hailed a success by the project managers and the upgraded channel has been handed over to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

The VEHSI is currently the largest Guyanese private sector investment in the oil and gas sector and is expected to cost over US$300M. According to the project directors, the support and encouragement given by the Government of Guyana have been reassuring and augurs well for additional investment and the future of Guyana. The project is expected to become operational this year.

In the meantime, the project managers have warned that the site remains an active construction zone and landing on the island is prohibited. It was explained that while the island structure is visible, it is not yet a fully stable formation. As such, the team is urging all to remain clear of the construction zone and to adhere to the previously issued notices. Construction is ongoing and the land mass will continue to be expanded for the facility.

Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. is a joint venture between NRG Holdings Inc.—a 100 percent Guyanese-owned consortium that is the majority shareholder –and Jan De Nul, an international maritime infrastructure company headquartered in Luxembourg.