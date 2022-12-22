One Guyana President’s moves to Albion tonight

– ‘Rampant’ Region 3 stays unbeaten; Region 7 in back-to-back wins

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The Albion Sports Complex – once a host to international cricket – will see football returning to the historic venue with a doubleheader in the One Guyana President’s Cup this evening.

From 18:00hrs, Region three will look to keep their hot streak alive when they come up against a stubborn Region 5 side, while the night’s second game, from 20:30hs, brings together Region 6 and 8 – two teams hunting their first win in the tournament after picking two loses in as many matches played.

When action in the tournament continued on Tuesday at the National Track and Field Centre, Region 3 scored the second-most goals of the tournament behind Region 4 (16) when they inflicted an 11 – 0 drubbing on Region 2.

The Essequibo Islands/West Demerara side’s Captain, Leo-Orion Lovell had a helmet-trick (10′, 17′, 30′, 52), with a double coming from Delon Lanferman (19′, 48′) and Colwyn Adams (63′, 80′).

Region 3 other goals in their dominant win over their counterparts from Pomeroon/Supenaam were scored by Chris Macy (41′), Trayon Bobb (73′) and Malcolm Miggins (77′).

The win pushes Region three to the top of Group B with six points from two matches. They’re also the only team in the tournament yet to concede a goal.

Region 10 and Region 1 (Barima/Waini) settled for shared points in their contest following their stalemate.

With the results, the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice side is now in the second position in Group B on five points, following their win against Region 2 and draw against Region 5.

Meanwhile, Andrew Simmons was once again the lone goal scorer for Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) in an upset win over Region 9.

The GTT-sponsored Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo team entered the game with back-to-back impressive wins over Region 5 (5 – 4) and Region 8 (3 – 0), facing a Region 7 team limped passed Region 6 (1 – 0) and had a humiliating 1 – 6 defeat at the hands of Region 4.

Though controlling the bulk of the position, Region 6 fell behind in the 21st minute, thanks to Simmons’ third goal of the tournament.

Several efforts from the hinterland side, especially from their 17-year-old talisman, Matrim Martin, proved futile.

Region 9 will hold on to second place in Group A behind tournament favourites Region 4 on goal difference though having six points in three matches.

Following tonight’s matches in the ancient county, the tournament will continue tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre, where Region 4 will play Region 9 in what should be a mouth-watering encounter from 18:00hs, followed by Region 1 and 2 at 20:00hs.