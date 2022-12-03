Police Constable charged for raping underage boy

Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) was on Thursday charged with raping a child less than sixteen years of age and causing a child under sixteen years to engage in sexual activity.
The 24-year-old Constable, Neal Dookram of 233 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was placed on $400,000 bail for both charges when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrates’ Court.
Dookram was arrested on September 27, 2022 after a video surfaced with him having sex with the child.
He was not required to plea to the indictable charges.
Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!
Dec 03, 2022AFP – Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth yesterday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their...
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I had Mr. Aubrey Retemyer, CEO of the now defunct State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) as the guest... more
Kaieteur News – Imagine that you go the Doctor and he tells you that you are terribly overweight and that your body... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]