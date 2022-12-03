Police Constable charged for raping underage boy

Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) was on Thursday charged with raping a child less than sixteen years of age and causing a child under sixteen years to engage in sexual activity.

The 24-year-old Constable, Neal Dookram of 233 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was placed on $400,000 bail for both charges when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrates’ Court.

Dookram was arrested on September 27, 2022 after a video surfaced with him having sex with the child.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charges.