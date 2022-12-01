Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Over $500 million for new office building for CH&PA

Dec 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Government through the Ministry of Housing and Water is looking to spend over $500 million to construct an office building for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

CH&PA which is under the purview of the Housing and Water Ministry is an agency which addresses the housing needs of the citizen of Guyana.

According to the information received from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) there are two options for the construction of the new building. Option one, the Ministry’s Engineer stated is estimated to cost some $754 million while option two of construction is pegged at $593 million. This is just phase one of the project, which would cover the foundation and building of super structure.

The Housing Ministry in its invitation for bids (IFB) stated that the new structure   will be built at Plantation, Houston and that the period for construction is six months. The IFB also noted that contracts will be awarded to the lowest evaluated qualified bidder. A total of 16 contractors have applied for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Construction of Office Building for Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Home Affairs

Extension of ten living quarters at Mazaruni Prison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Male Kitchen at Lusignan Prison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Preparation of temporary area for accepting waste at Zorg-en-Vlygt, Region Two.

 

 

 

 

Construction of storm-water sedimentation and control pond at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.

 

 

 

 

 

