Over $500 million for new office building for CH&PA

Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Government through the Ministry of Housing and Water is looking to spend over $500 million to construct an office building for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
CH&PA which is under the purview of the Housing and Water Ministry is an agency which addresses the housing needs of the citizen of Guyana.
According to the information received from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) there are two options for the construction of the new building. Option one, the Ministry’s Engineer stated is estimated to cost some $754 million while option two of construction is pegged at $593 million. This is just phase one of the project, which would cover the foundation and building of super structure.
The Housing Ministry in its invitation for bids (IFB) stated that the new structure will be built at Plantation, Houston and that the period for construction is six months. The IFB also noted that contracts will be awarded to the lowest evaluated qualified bidder. A total of 16 contractors have applied for the contract.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Construction of Office Building for Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).
Ministry of Home Affairs
Extension of ten living quarters at Mazaruni Prison.
Construction of Male Kitchen at Lusignan Prison.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Preparation of temporary area for accepting waste at Zorg-en-Vlygt, Region Two.
Construction of storm-water sedimentation and control pond at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.
Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!
Dec 01, 2022– Smith, Newton shatter 100m record By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Blessed with perfect weather for track and field, athletes soaked up the sun’s energy and produced record-shattering...
Dec 01, 2022
Dec 01, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Please see my column, in case you missed it, of Friday, September 23, 2022, “People live in mortal... more
Kaieteur News – On a recent tour of a ward in the city, the President was approached and told that there are a lot... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]