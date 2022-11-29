Man fined for using indecent and threatening language against employer

Kaieteur News – Randy John was on Monday fined $20,000 with an alternative of two weeks in prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he pleaded guilty to the use of indecent and threatening behaviour.

According to the two charges, on October 2022, at Penny Lane Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, John used indecent and threatening language to his Employer because she was unable to pay him his salary.

In his address to the court, the man said that he completed work assigned by his Employer after which he and another colleague asked when they would be paid.

John told the court that his Employer said she did not know when the salary will be available. This angered the man, prompted an argument which contained indecent and threatening language.

The matter was heard at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.