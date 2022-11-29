Digicel rewards new customers with 10GB of any-use data until March 2023

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana on Monday announced that it is rewarding new customers with 10GB bonus data through its exclusive SIM offer.

New customers purchasing SIM cards from November 28 to December 31, 2022 will receive a 10GB bonus of any-use data monthly for the next three months (January to March 2023) once a 7-day or higher Prime Bundle Plan is activated monthly.

Customers can look forward to more data and more rewards and prizes with Pick & Win in the MyDigicelapp; more speed, reliability and coverage on the fastest network, and more savings and discounts on devices and SIMs.

Gregory Dean, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digicel, Guyana said, “We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, it’s the Christmas that keeps on giving at Digicel, so we are also rewarding new customers for joining the fastest LTE network this Christmas. For the next three months, all new customers from our Christmas SIM offer activating a 7 Day or more Prime Bundle, will receive 10GBof bonus any-use data, on us. For us, it’s all about continuing to put our customers first, and rewarding them with more for every interaction they have with us.”

Customers can also win more in the MyDigicelapp through Pick & Win, the new gamified way to be rewarded for any interaction with Digicel. Whether it’s switching to join the Digicel family and buying a Prime Bundle or paying bills in full and on time, customers will get the chance to Pick & Win lots of cool prizes.

For further details on how Digicel is giving customers more this Christmas, visit the website at:https://www.digicelgroup.com/gy/en.html

