Mohamed’s Enterprises supports Archery Guyana

Kaieteur News – Team Mohamed’s has yet again widened its philanthropic ideals in the sporting arena beyond motor racing, chess, boxing and football in Guyana by embracing Archery.

Friday, November 18, 2022, marked the historic moment when Azruddin Mohamed became an official sponsor of Archery Guyana Inc., the governing body for Archery in Guyana with an annual sponsorship commitment of $400,000 as Team Mohamed’s seeks to assist in promoting the sport locally.

Archery Guyana received the first sum of $100,000 to assist with the hosting of the 2022 National Archery Championships and entered into a sponsorship agreement whereby Mohamed Enterprises will support on a quarterly basis with said $100k.

This first installment is expected to go towards procuring targets to be used at the upcoming 2022 National Outdoor Championships to be held at the Sophia Exhibition Centre on December 3rd and 4th, 2022.