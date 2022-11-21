Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Missigher reclaims South American 10K title

Nov 21, 2022

– Attoya Harvey dominates female category

Winston Missigher giving thanks after winning this years South American 10K Road Race. (Rawle Toney photo)

Attoya Harvey crossing the finish line unchallenged to win the South American 10K.  (Rawle Toney photo)

Kaieteur News – Winston Missigher chalked up his second South American 10K after crossing the finish line at the National Park yesterday ahead of his competitors.

The race started at the Montrose/Happy Acres area, proceeded along the Rupert Craig Highway, onto the Kitty roundabout, then continued on the JB Singh Road outside Base Camp Ayangana. The race went down Thomas Lands and into the National Park for the finish.

It took Missigher 32 minutes, 25.9s (32:25.9) to win the US$1,000 prize and the 18-karat gold medal, all while holding off a stiff challenge from Surinames Janiek Pomba (32:32.6) down the final stretch.

Odwin Tudor (32:42.1) was third, while last years winner Marlon Nicholson finished fourth (33:46.1), and Matthew Gordon (34:11.1) was fourth.

Missigher had his first claim on the South American 10K title in 2020, calling it then “a dream come true.” However, he relinquished the trophy to Nicholson when he finished second.

Meanwhile, Attoya Harvey continued her impressive showing, winning the womens division of the South American 10K.

Harvey, Guyanas double-gold medallist at this years CARIFTA Games, stopped the clock in 41:57.7 to win ahead of Abidemi Charles (second), Joanna Archer (third), Tia Azore (fourth) and Jelesa Wright (fifth).

The presentation of prizes will be held this week.

  • After the oil is gone!

    It is estimated the combined gross recoverable reserves the total amount of oil which the oil companies expect to extract... more

