AJM Enterprise acquires special accommodation for GMRSC International Race of Champions VVIP ticket holders

Kaieteur News – Traffic has been a major concern plaguing most large-scale events especially with patrons traversing during the day. Because of the size and nature of this year’s GMRSC Race of Champions carded for Sunday 13th November at the South Dakota Race Track, AJM Enterprise has paid particular attention to the traffic situation from Georgetown. Because of the overwhelming request from international drivers and supporters AJM’s planning committee was able to acquire the entire Splashmins Resort Hotel to further ease the congestion on the East Bank.

Mere 10 minutes away from the South Dakota racetrack, Splashmins Resort is nestled in the plains of Madewini wetlands located on the Linden, Soesdyke Highway. This man made resort was officially opened in April of 2000 by the Ashmins group of companies. It was created from the pure swampland through which flows the Madewini stream. In the beginning trees were cut and used to fill back the nine feet swamp. This project was first referred to as a “Mad mans vision” as many thought that CEO Lennox John had to been crazy to entertain the idea that a swamp could have been filled to create a Resort.

He made this vision a reality and earned his reputation for original innovation in construction. The Madewini Lake was dug to 500 feet wide and one mile long to accommodate various water activities and water life. Also another 2 miles of creek was cleared to accommodate boat rides in the wetland savannahs. Structures were built to accommodate offices, banquet halls, kitchen, bars, gift shop, walkways and Benabs.

The accommodation packages for the weekend consist of single rooms for double occupancy and double rooms for family or group occupancy. The bookings taken via phone or email would be assigned to a specific room or rooms once a minimum deposit is paid. To guarantee a cashless and hassle free experience all the meals from breakfast, lunch and dinner would be complimentary for the entire weekend. With an array of qualified chefs and kitchen assistants patrons can expect a culinary delight of local dishes.

When contacted, CEO of Ashmins Group Of Companies, Mr. John explained, “The Jumbo Jet family and by extension AJM run by his son is no stranger to my vision from day one. So when his team pitched the idea I immediately granted permission for AJM to lease the Hotel for the weekend to enhance their VVIP experience. We here at Splashmins are service oriented because we have been in this business for quite some time now and we understand the market. The economy and mindset of Guyanese has changed tremendously especially because of the ability to travel and the internet so we are dedicated to make our guest feel at home. So we are now working behind the scenes making checks on all the rooms to ensure they’re in perfect order for next week. So allow me say in advance, “Welcome all to Splashmins Resort”.