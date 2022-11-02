Success Wellfab win Lusignan Sports Club over40 T20 softball tourney

Kaieteur News – Success Wellfab defeated East Coast Legends (over 50) by seven wickets to win the Lusignan Sports Club over-40 T20 softball competition which was contested on Sunday night at the Lusignan Community Centre ground.

East Coast Legends posted 112-7, batting first. Hardat Heeranadan led with 34, while Mahase Chunilall scored 30. Mustapha Azeemullah took 2-20 and Rishi Baljit picked up 2-21.

Success Wellfab replied with 113-3 in 17 overs. Ravi Singh made 35 not out, Suraj Singh 31, Mustapha Azeemullah 21 not out.

In the semi finals, East Coast beat GT Titans by seven wickets. GT Titans made 136 all out in 20 overs, batting first. Asif Ally scored 22 and Randy Johnson 19; Hardat Heeranandan claimed 3-12. East Coast Legends responded with 142-3 in 19 overs. Seeraj Bhimsain made 41 not not, Heeranandan scored 35 and Mahase Chunilall 30.

Success Wellfab overcame Adventure by seven wickets.

Adventure took first strike and posted 141-9. Chris Beharry scored 51 while Chandrapaul Hemraj Sr. made 25. Shazim Mohamed took 2-21. Success Wellfab responded with 142-3 on 14 overs. Ravi Singh made 75 not out and M. Boodram 23.

Lusiganan Sports Club would like to thank the public for their support while organiser Seeraj Bhimsain said they would like to see internet being installed at the ground to assist with media coverage and hosting of camps.