Canada-based Guyanese Prashad delighted with award

Oct 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese Gavin Prashad amassed 551 runs from nine matches in this year’s Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League Regular Season 20-overs competition.

Gavin Prashad, left, receives his trophy from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Recently, the League held its annual Dinner and Dance celebration and Prashad was recognised for topping the batting chart.

He received a trophy for his outstanding season having struck a highest score of 142.

“I am delighted with my performances this year; I was more than glad to make an impression with the bat,” Prashad, who hails from Essequibo Coast, related.

Prashad represented Tricity Ravens.

The right-handed batter also expressed elation with his team ended the season at number 2 after accumulated 70 points from the nine matches. Leguan Boys emerged as the leader with 80 points.

“I think we played good cricket from the start to the end; I am confident we will do well next year because we have a good team to do it,” Prashad, who proved his all-round capability by snatching six wickets, too, commented.

