Canada-based Guyanese Prashad delighted with award

Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese Gavin Prashad amassed 551 runs from nine matches in this year’s Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League Regular Season 20-overs competition.
Recently, the League held its annual Dinner and Dance celebration and Prashad was recognised for topping the batting chart.
He received a trophy for his outstanding season having struck a highest score of 142.
“I am delighted with my performances this year; I was more than glad to make an impression with the bat,” Prashad, who hails from Essequibo Coast, related.
Prashad represented Tricity Ravens.
The right-handed batter also expressed elation with his team ended the season at number 2 after accumulated 70 points from the nine matches. Leguan Boys emerged as the leader with 80 points.
“I think we played good cricket from the start to the end; I am confident we will do well next year because we have a good team to do it,” Prashad, who proved his all-round capability by snatching six wickets, too, commented.
