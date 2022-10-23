Team Unknown, R9, DC Ballers through to quarter-finals

New Era/ExxonMobil Futsal continues on October 28

Kaieteur News – Three teams – Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers – made the first step to securing the New Era Entertainment, ExxonMobil-sponsored futsal tournament’s first-place prize of $500,000, after securing comfortable wins on opening night.

Playing at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden, DC Ballers annihilated Aroaima 12 – 0 in the lopsided affair.

Kelvin Gentle found the net seven times on the night for DC Ballers, while Dominic Gonsalves had a double. The team’s other goals came from Leon Sears, Beni Dow and Kewsi Quintin.

Meanwhile, Donavan Francis and Darrell George scored a hat-trick each in Team Unknown’s 7 – 5 win against Nutman All-Stars.

Former National youth player, Andre Mayers, along with Jamal Lester scored twice, with a single goal coming from Delon Luke, but it was not enough to see Nutman All-Star past the much stronger and rounded Team Unknown.

In the opening night’s final game, R9 made light work of Coomacka, winning 9 – 2.

Omar Williams was in ripping form on the night for R9, scoring a helmet-trick. He was supported by a double from Jermain Kingston and Javonte Tappin.

Damon Williams was the only scorer for Coomacka, who like Nutman All-Stars and Aroaima, will now have to watch the duration of the tournament from the side-lines after being booted.

Following last night’s other matches in the first round, the tournament’s quarter-finals will take place on Friday, October 28, with Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers already advancing.

October 29, is the date set aside for the semi-finals, and the third-place match and final are set for Saturday, November 5.

Pioneered in 2016 by New Era Entertainment, the ExxonMobil futsal tournament aims to strengthen the presence of sporting events in Linden.

This year, the first tournament since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the global oil and gas corporation pumped $3.6M into hosting the competition.

New Era Entertainment extended thanks to Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and the Guyana Football Federation.

In the past, New Era Entertainment and ExxonMobil Guyana have partnered to host two senior team tournaments and a school tournament.

ExxonMobil Guyana also funded the construction of a bleacher at the now-defunct Mackenzie Sports Club basketball court. (Rawle Toney)