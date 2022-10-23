Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Team Unknown, R9, DC Ballers through to quarter-finals

Oct 23, 2022 Sports

New Era/ExxonMobil Futsal continues on October 28

Kaieteur News – Three teams – Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers – made the first step to securing the New Era Entertainment, ExxonMobil-sponsored futsal tournament’s first-place prize of $500,000, after securing comfortable wins on opening night.

Playing at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden, DC Ballers annihilated Aroaima 12 – 0 in the lopsided affair.

Part of the opening night action between Nutman All-Stars and Team Unknown. (Rawle Toney photo)

Kelvin Gentle found the net seven times on the night for DC Ballers, while Dominic Gonsalves had a double. The team’s other goals came from Leon Sears, Beni Dow and Kewsi Quintin.

Meanwhile, Donavan Francis and Darrell George scored a hat-trick each in Team Unknown’s 7 – 5 win against Nutman All-Stars.

Former National youth player, Andre Mayers, along with Jamal Lester scored twice, with a single goal coming from Delon Luke, but it was not enough to see Nutman All-Star past the much stronger and rounded Team Unknown.

In the opening night’s final game, R9 made light work of Coomacka, winning 9 – 2.

Omar Williams was in ripping form on the night for R9, scoring a helmet-trick. He was supported by a double from Jermain Kingston and Javonte Tappin.

Damon Williams was the only scorer for Coomacka, who like Nutman All-Stars and Aroaima, will now have to watch the duration of the tournament from the side-lines after being booted.

Following last night’s other matches in the first round, the tournament’s quarter-finals will take place on Friday, October 28, with Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers already advancing.

Action during opening night of the New Era Ent. Exxon Futsal tourney.

October 29, is the date set aside for the semi-finals, and the third-place match and final are set for Saturday, November 5.

Pioneered in 2016 by New Era Entertainment, the ExxonMobil futsal tournament aims to strengthen the presence of sporting events in Linden.

This year, the first tournament since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the global oil and gas corporation pumped $3.6M into hosting the competition.

New Era Entertainment extended thanks to Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and the Guyana Football Federation.

In the past, New Era Entertainment and ExxonMobil Guyana have partnered to host two senior team tournaments and a school tournament.

ExxonMobil Guyana also funded the construction of a bleacher at the now-defunct Mackenzie Sports Club basketball court. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Unknown, R9, DC Ballers through to quarter-finals

Team Unknown, R9, DC Ballers through to quarter-finals

Oct 23, 2022

New Era/ExxonMobil Futsal continues on October 28 Kaieteur News – Three teams – Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers – made the first step to securing the New Era Entertainment,...
Read More
‘Road to Recovery’ Volleyball tournament on today at National Gymnasium

‘Road to Recovery’ Volleyball tournament on...

Oct 23, 2022

Vishnu Super Store T20 cricket for teams on the Upper Corentyne continues today

Vishnu Super Store T20 cricket for teams on the...

Oct 23, 2022

East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Qualifiers starts today at Haslington

East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Oct 23, 2022

Keevin Allicock was right, but he was also wrong!

Keevin Allicock was right, but he was also wrong!

Oct 23, 2022

Students receive high recognition for CSEC Golf efforts

Students receive high recognition for CSEC Golf...

Oct 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • DYING TRADITIONS

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is just about two months away. Guyanese are about to go on a spending spree, buoyed by an... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]