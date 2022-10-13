Guyana going back to de ICJ

Latest update October 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyana is now likely to file wan action against Suriname at de International Court of Justice (ICJ). Guyana now gat possession of wan email which confirmed dat de country did promise ah we fishermen some licences.
De mail is not likely to be tendered in evidence in an international court of law. De failure to honour de contents of de email constitutes breach of a treaty and a violation of de sovereignty of Guyana as well as de CSME.
Guyana is assembling a high-powered legal team to fight de case. Guyana claiming fuh breach of promise and dem gan ask de Court fuh force Suriname fuh grant de licence. De country also want punitive and exemplary damages so dat dis situation nah repeat itself.
De Secretary General of de United Nations has already been informed. De Commonwealth Secretariat has been advised of developments in de case. De Heads of CARICOM have been put on notice. De AMC countries have been told dat unless de catfish ban is lifted, dem too could be taken to de ICJ.
Guyana is dispatching a delegation to dem ABC countries, as well as to de European Union. De diplomatic throttle has been opened to de fullest and all efforts are being made to mobilise international support for de right to fish in Suriname waters.
In de meantime, de Guyana authorities have put out a notice to all dem snapper and gillbacker and snook dat dem should not swim into deep waters. Guyana fishers coming to catch dem and if dem swim away dem likely to join de court action.
Talk half, leff half.
