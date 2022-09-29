GWI to spend $343M to drill two wells at Sophia, Turkeyen

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Guyana Water Inc. is preparing to spend some $343 million to drill two portable water wells at Sophia and Turkeyen.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office, the wells are estimated to cost $171 million each. Four contractors submitted bids to do the works. Also opened are bids for the construction of shade houses, a project being undertaken by the Civil Defence Commission. Some 19 companies have placed bids for the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Construction of portable water well at Sophia, Georgetown.

Construction of portable water well at Turkeyen, Georgetown.

Supply and delivery of polyvinyl chloride and ductile iron pipes, fittings and valves Lot 1-2.

Provision of security and cash-in transit services Lot 1-5.

Guyana Revenue Authority

Procurement of security services.

Supply and delivery of Ciso core switches and Fortigate 300E (hardware).

Rehabilitation of Integrated Regional Tax Office (Corriverton, Region 6).

Civil Defence Commission

Construction of shade houses.

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of equipment.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of three 4×4 double cab pick-up and one new enclose SUV.

Printing of health benefits protocol and guidelines.

Ministry of Education

Construction of primary school at Wakenaam. (Cont’d)