WARRANTIES/GUARANTEES NECESSARY FOR KEY PURCHASES – NATIONAL STANDARD AVAILABLE

==GNBS IN FOCUS==

Kaieteur News – When purchasing, many consumers usually make a decision on the product they intend to buy based on affordability, price, brand, performance and quality. In addition to these, it is also imperative that buyers find out just who will accept responsibility for items they purchased that become defective, through no fault of theirs.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has the Guyana Standard Specification for the content of warranties for goods (GYS 169:1998), which can be used by suppliers/businesses to guide the drafting of warranty document they provide to consumers for mutual benefit and protection. The standard indicates the way in which warranties or guarantees shall be expressed, and how they shall be used or mentioned in advertising or labelling of goods.

In the standard, a guarantee or warranty is defined as a written undertaking, however worded, or presented, given by a manufacturer, distributor, supplier, agent or vendor, additional to the statutory obligations placed on him. It relates to the quality of manufacture, satisfactory operation of a product and generally states that the manufacturer/supplier will repair, replace, or refund for a definite product, subject to certain conditions.

Put simply, a warranty is a promise by the manufacturer to accept responsibility for defects and liability for repairing or replacing an item if the defect is not caused by the consumer.

The warranty standard stipulates general requirements which includes warranties shall be set out in a clear and legible manner, easy discernible under normal conditions of sale. In addition, the document shall not include any illustrations, words, symbol, or statement which might give an erroneous or misleading impression as to the nature, quality, safety or use of the goods covered by the warranty.

The standard also covers details such as terms of warranty, which includes coverage, performance, duration, and conditions, which must be met by buyers and guarantors. Further, it specifies goods for which warranty and guarantee should be used, and how to address conflicts when they arise.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Act No. 13 of 2011, which is enforced by the Competition and Consumers Affairs Commission (CCAC) refers to the provision of warranties to consumers at the time of purchase. The Act requires that warranties/guarantees contain the following information:

Name and address of the guarantor,

The duration of the warranty (6 months, 1 year, etc.),

What exactly the warranty covers (whether the whole product or part), and

The warranty performance (whether the item would be repaired, replaced or the cost will be refunded).

The GNBS encourages all consumers to pay attention to the details of the warranty and or guarantee provided by businesses, especially if you are purchasing items such as electrical appliances, computers, furniture, generators, motor vehicles, cell phones, etc. It is likely that the manufacturer of these products from the country of origin provided a warranty, which local suppliers must pass on to you.

If the business establishment from which you would like to make a purchase does not provide a warranty/guarantee or you are not satisfied with the details and conditions stipulated in the document, be sure to find another business to make your purchase.

Finally, because warranty agreements vary, it is advisable that suppliers take some time to outline or explain to their customers the content of such agreements. This will help consumers to understand the coverage offered and avoid difficulties in the event the item becomes defective and there is need to seek redress.

For further information or to acquire the National Standard, please contact the GNBS on Tel: 219-0062, 219-0065, 219-0066, 219-0069 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org