Region 4 man is  latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update September 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Friday reported that an 88-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the coronavirus, passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,281.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that four new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, five persons are in institutional isolation, 120 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 69,837 persons have recovered.
