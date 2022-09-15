One more COVID-19 death

– toll climbs to 1280; 13 new infection

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that a 61-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara) who had tested positive for COVID-19 died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

His death has pushed the death toll from the virus to 1,280. The ministry via its latest dashboard also reported that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,222. The dashboard also shows that seven persons are in institutional isolation; 123 are in home isolation; eight are quarantined institutionally and to date, a total of 69,812 persons have recovered from the virus.