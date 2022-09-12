$95.3M in contracts signed for 1.1Km of roads at Mocha, EBD

Kaieteur News – The Government on Sunday signed two contracts worth some $93.5M to build two stretches of roads within Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The total length of the two roads is a little over 1.1km. Signing the contracts on behalf of the Government during a community outreach held at Mocha during the afternoon hours was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Vladmin Persaud.

The outreach was held by President Irfaan Ali after he commissioned the Burnham Boulevard, a newly built road within the Community. At the end of the outreach, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, announced that there will be a contract signing for two more roads in the community.

The first contract signed was for the reconstruction of the Barnwell Road, a 480 metre stretch for a total of $46.2M. Pantium Construction Inc. was awarded the second contract to rebuild Cemetery Road for $49.1M. According to Indar, the new Cemetery Road will be a 650 metre rigid pavement (concrete road) and will serve as an extension of Burnham Boulevard.

He said that works will commence shortly and promised that an un-priced bill of quantities will be provided to residents so than they can keep an eye on the contractors to finish the roads in a four-month timeline.