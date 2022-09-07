Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Christopher Thompson joins Ram and Associates law firm

Sep 07, 2022 News

Attorney-at-law, Christopher Thompson

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law, Christopher Anthony Thompson is the newest addition to the legal team of Ram & McRae Group of Professional Services Firm.

Christopher Ram and Robert McRae, partners in the Ram & McRae group of professional services, announced in a recent statement that they are pleased with the admission of Mr. Thompson to their law firm, Christopher Ram & Associates.

According to the firm, Thompson, a graduate of the University of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School, will be responsible for the general management of the law firm and client relationships.

“The partners are confident that Mr. Thompson will be a major addition to the capacity of the firm and the group,” Ram and McRae added in a statement.

Thompson was admitted to practise law in the civil and criminal courts of Guyana in October 2018. Thompson’s academic and professional journey to becoming a legal practitioner started at the St. John’s College and St. Stanislaus College before he ventured into law studies at the University of Guyana and then the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to his admission to the bar, Thompson worked as an audit clerk at National Hardware and a graphic artist at Kaieteur News.

