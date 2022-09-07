Christopher Thompson joins Ram and Associates law firm

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law, Christopher Anthony Thompson is the newest addition to the legal team of Ram & McRae Group of Professional Services Firm.
Christopher Ram and Robert McRae, partners in the Ram & McRae group of professional services, announced in a recent statement that they are pleased with the admission of Mr. Thompson to their law firm, Christopher Ram & Associates.
According to the firm, Thompson, a graduate of the University of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School, will be responsible for the general management of the law firm and client relationships.
“The partners are confident that Mr. Thompson will be a major addition to the capacity of the firm and the group,” Ram and McRae added in a statement.
Thompson was admitted to practise law in the civil and criminal courts of Guyana in October 2018. Thompson’s academic and professional journey to becoming a legal practitioner started at the St. John’s College and St. Stanislaus College before he ventured into law studies at the University of Guyana and then the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.
Prior to his admission to the bar, Thompson worked as an audit clerk at National Hardware and a graphic artist at Kaieteur News.
Sep 07, 2022GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours...
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – For reasons of libel, certain names will have to be withheld. The conspiracy to reject the final GECOM... more
Kaieteur News – It is reported that the APNU+AFC met with diplomatic representatives of the United States of America,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]