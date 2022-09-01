Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

30 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Sep 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded approximately 30 more new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,035.

The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that three patients are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven persons are in institutional isolation, 229 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 69,518 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

