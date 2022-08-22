Rebel TC follow-up St Lucia tour with trip to T&T

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships…

Two Girls U-14, two U-14 and one Boys U-18 are competing for Guyana in Carnival Country.

In yesterday’s Round Robin’s, Yeshowah Campbell of Trinidad & Tobago beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 2/4, 4/2. Guyanese Navindra Arjune defeated Zhade Leonce of

Trinidad and Tobago 4/2, 4/0.

In Saturday’ action which was marred by rain which caused a delayed start, in the U-18 qualifiers Trinidadian Deron Dumas defeated Gerald Scotland 6/3, 6/3.

In the Boys U-14 Round Robin Daniel Rahaman of T&T beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 5/4 (7-3).

St Lucian MCcarvy Cyril got the better of Guyanese Navindra Arjune 5/3, 0/4, 4/1.

Navindra Arjune defeated Trinidadian Darious Rahaman 4/2, 4/2, while Nathan DeNobrega beat Travis Licorish of Barbados for back-to-back wins for the Guyanese Club who is just off their trip to St Lucia.

Trini Brianna Haricharran defeated Paula Kalekeyzi of Guyana 4/2 2/4, 4/1, while in the last match of day one Emma Campbell-Smith (T&T) beat Guyana’s Renola Jordon 4/2, 5/3,

Guyana’s Renola Jordan had also defeated Cyra Ramcharran of T&T 4/0, 4/0.