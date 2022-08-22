Latest update August 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rebel TC follow-up St Lucia tour with trip to T&T

Aug 22, 2022 Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships…

Two Girls U-14, two U-14 and one Boys U-18 are competing for Guyana in Carnival Country.

Emma Campbell-Smith (T&T) beat Guyana’s Renola Jordan 4/2,5/2.

Guyana’s Renola Jordan (right) defeated Cyra Ramcharran of T&T 4/0, 4/0.

In yesterday’s Round Robin’s, Yeshowah Campbell of Trinidad & Tobago beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 2/4, 4/2. Guyanese Navindra Arjune defeated Zhade Leonce of

Trinidad and Tobago 4/2, 4/0.

In Saturday’ action which was marred by rain which caused a delayed start, in the U-18 qualifiers Trinidadian Deron Dumas defeated Gerald Scotland 6/3, 6/3.

In the Boys U-14 Round Robin Daniel Rahaman of T&T beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 5/4 (7-3).

Yeshowah Campbell of T&T beat Nathan DeNobrega (right) 4/1, 2/4, 4/2.

Navindra Arjune (left) defeated Zhade Leonce of T&T 4/2, 4/0.

St Lucian MCcarvy Cyril got the better of Guyanese Navindra Arjune 5/3, 0/4, 4/1.

Navindra Arjune defeated Trinidadian Darious Rahaman 4/2, 4/2, while Nathan DeNobrega beat Travis Licorish of Barbados for back-to-back wins for the Guyanese Club who is just off their trip to St Lucia.

Trini Brianna Haricharran defeated Paula Kalekeyzi of Guyana 4/2 2/4, 4/1, while in the last match of day one Emma Campbell-Smith (T&T) beat Guyana’s Renola Jordon 4/2, 5/3,

Guyana’s Renola Jordan had also defeated Cyra Ramcharran of T&T 4/0, 4/0.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

KING!…of the strip – Team Mohamed’s masterfully reclaims strip record

KING!…of the strip – Team Mohamed’s masterfully reclaims...

Aug 22, 2022

GMR&SC’S International Drag Race Meet… Less than 24 hours after the South Dakota’s 1320 Strip was reset by Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar in his Spritzer Dragster rail car, it was reclaimed...
Read More
Rebel TC follow-up St Lucia tour with trip to T&T

Rebel TC follow-up St Lucia tour with trip to...

Aug 22, 2022

GCB presents over one million dollars worth of cricket gear to West Dem Cricket Association 

GCB presents over one million dollars worth of...

Aug 22, 2022

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Rain has final say as teams share series trophy

Aug 21, 2022

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be launched today

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 to be...

Aug 21, 2022

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320 strip record

SHATTERED! Bissessar’s rail car smashes 1320...

Aug 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • This is advantage

    Kaieteur News – A man on the social media platform Tik Tok has said that Guyana needs three days of fasting and prayers.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]