Rebel TC follow-up St Lucia tour with trip to T&T

Latest update August 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 22, 2022 Sports
Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships…
Two Girls U-14, two U-14 and one Boys U-18 are competing for Guyana in Carnival Country.
In yesterday’s Round Robin’s, Yeshowah Campbell of Trinidad & Tobago beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 2/4, 4/2. Guyanese Navindra Arjune defeated Zhade Leonce of
Trinidad and Tobago 4/2, 4/0.
In Saturday’ action which was marred by rain which caused a delayed start, in the U-18 qualifiers Trinidadian Deron Dumas defeated Gerald Scotland 6/3, 6/3.
In the Boys U-14 Round Robin Daniel Rahaman of T&T beat Nathan DeNobrega 4/1, 5/4 (7-3).
St Lucian MCcarvy Cyril got the better of Guyanese Navindra Arjune 5/3, 0/4, 4/1.
Navindra Arjune defeated Trinidadian Darious Rahaman 4/2, 4/2, while Nathan DeNobrega beat Travis Licorish of Barbados for back-to-back wins for the Guyanese Club who is just off their trip to St Lucia.
Trini Brianna Haricharran defeated Paula Kalekeyzi of Guyana 4/2 2/4, 4/1, while in the last match of day one Emma Campbell-Smith (T&T) beat Guyana’s Renola Jordon 4/2, 5/3,
Guyana’s Renola Jordan had also defeated Cyra Ramcharran of T&T 4/0, 4/0.
