Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising Stars U19s

Aug 19, 2022 Sports

(CWI) – The Leeward Islands became the first team to secure victory in the second round with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Guyana, highlighting the second day of action in the Rising Stars U19 Championship presented by WINLOTT Inc.

Members of the Leeward Islands team celebrate their victory.

Playing at Park Hill, wickets tumbled in clusters before the Leewards secured their win against the Guyanese.

The Leewards resumed Day two on 114-4 but were bowled within 10 overs of play for 151, although they secured a first innings lead of 78 runs.

Fast bowler Isai Thorne, who represented West Indies and the Under 19 World Cup led the rout of Leewards batting with impressive bowling figures of 12-0-36-6. Top order batsman Jewel Andrew 56 (94 balls, 4×4, 3×6) was the only Leewards batsman to resist while Thorne was in his wicket-taking spell.

That moment of joy was short-lived for Guyana, as their batsmen collapsed in the second innings for 90 all out.

Mark McKenzie was once again the Leeward’s main wicket-taker clinching a five-wicket haul to end with a superb match analysis of 13.2-3-27-9.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

India and England Home Series to kick-off West Indies’ new ICC...

Aug 19, 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies will commence the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27 with a full home series against India in...
Read More
The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series – Sheikh hits boundary-filled 103

The Tigers outplay Windies to level the series...

Aug 19, 2022

Seon Bristol named manager of the National schoolboys’ Boxing team

Seon Bristol named manager of the National...

Aug 19, 2022

Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising Stars U19s

Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising...

Aug 19, 2022

Mentore aims to help Guyana win Regional U15 Title

Mentore aims to help Guyana win Regional U15

Aug 19, 2022

Hetmyer to Captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hetmyer to Captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Aug 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Visa diplomacy

    Kaieteur News – We have our priorities twisted. Visa exemptions and the establishment of visa processing centres in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]