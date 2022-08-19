Leewards defeat Guyana in two days in Rising Stars U19s

Latest update August 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2022 Sports
(CWI) – The Leeward Islands became the first team to secure victory in the second round with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Guyana, highlighting the second day of action in the Rising Stars U19 Championship presented by WINLOTT Inc.
Playing at Park Hill, wickets tumbled in clusters before the Leewards secured their win against the Guyanese.
The Leewards resumed Day two on 114-4 but were bowled within 10 overs of play for 151, although they secured a first innings lead of 78 runs.
Fast bowler Isai Thorne, who represented West Indies and the Under 19 World Cup led the rout of Leewards batting with impressive bowling figures of 12-0-36-6. Top order batsman Jewel Andrew 56 (94 balls, 4×4, 3×6) was the only Leewards batsman to resist while Thorne was in his wicket-taking spell.
That moment of joy was short-lived for Guyana, as their batsmen collapsed in the second innings for 90 all out.
Mark McKenzie was once again the Leeward’s main wicket-taker clinching a five-wicket haul to end with a superb match analysis of 13.2-3-27-9.
