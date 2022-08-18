Man remanded for murder of Perseverance teen

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old, Jeremy Roach was on Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of a Perseverance, East Bank Demerara youth.

The accused appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on August 13, at Sorrell Drive, Perseverance, he murdered 20-year-old Owen Young.

Principal Magistrate Latchman remanded Roach to prison and the matter was adjourned. According to the police, on the day in question, Young and two identifiable males got involved in a heated argument when one of the suspects armed himself with a knife and stabbed Young to his right side neck.

Young was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Roach and another male later surrendered to the police in the company of a lawyer. However, Roach was the only one charged.