Man remanded for murder of Perseverance teen

Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old, Jeremy Roach was on Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of a Perseverance, East Bank Demerara youth.
The accused appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on August 13, at Sorrell Drive, Perseverance, he murdered 20-year-old Owen Young.
Principal Magistrate Latchman remanded Roach to prison and the matter was adjourned. According to the police, on the day in question, Young and two identifiable males got involved in a heated argument when one of the suspects armed himself with a knife and stabbed Young to his right side neck.
Young was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Roach and another male later surrendered to the police in the company of a lawyer. However, Roach was the only one charged.
Aug 18, 2022National table tennis ace and Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player Shemar Britton, fresh from his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games sojourn was in great form to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver...
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is no other police force and government in any other country that would allow its Traffic Chief... more
Kaieteur News – I am wondering just how they do it. Either these kids today are sharper and brighter than what we produced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]