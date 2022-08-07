Handshakes is not milkshakes

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De LoO nah disrespect de President. De man acknowledge de President in de most respectful manner. He humble heself in front de Prezzie. He nah shake de Prezzie hand; he bow to de man.

Handshake is a greeting. Is a sign of peace and showing dat no ill-will intended or dat yuh ain’t got no hidden animosity or enmity. Bowing is more a sign of reverence and respect dan a greeting.

Dem Boys remember when de Oslo Peace Accords was signed, de President of Israel reluctantly shake de hands of Yaseer Arafat. De two leaders did meet and sign peace agreement and when de time come fuh de photo up, Arafat stretched out he hand, but Yitzhak Rabin was reluctant to reciprocate. He did but grudgingly.

Sometimes yuh does gat to shake people hand who yuh nah want to greet or even meet. Dem boys remember de picture in de papers when Souja Bai did meet Maduro. He shake de man hand but he pout he lips and mek he face sour.

Sometimes, de most bitter of foes does greet each other in a friendly manner. Like when Obama did greet Chavez with a firm handshake. Chavez was so moved by de gesture dat he gave de man a book – written by Chavez, of course.

But sometimes, a handshake can disguise ill-intentions. Like in 1938 when Neville Chamberlin did fly to Germany to meet Adolf Hilter. De two leaders had a good understanding which was cemented by a handshake. Well, not long afterwards Hitler turn around and try fuh shake-up England with aerial bombardment.

So nah read too much into a handshake or de lack of a handshake. But de bowing is another story!

Talk half. Leff half.