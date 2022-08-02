Camille’s Academy introduces personality assessment tool to complement student learning

Kaieteur News – Camille Academy Inc. (CAI) a private school that has been leading efforts to provide a holistic academic experience for young children in Guyana has added yet another complementary programme to its curriculum with the aim of helping students better understand themselves and those around them.

The school introduced the Disc Assessment Programme which is essentially a profile indicator that explores four main personality traits of individuals. These include attributes of Dominance (D), Influence (I), Steadiness (S), and Conscientiousness (C) hence the acronym for DISC.

Internationally, the DISC Assessment Programme is helping entrepreneurs, corporations and other types of organizations find ways to communicate and motivate their employees and team members allowing them to perform at optimal levels at almost every forum.

With the launch of the Kids DISC Assessment (KDA) at CAI, some 1600 students across the school’s four locations at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Soesdyke, EBD; Lusignan, East Coast Demerara; and Crane, West Coast Demerara are set to yield similar benefits.

During the virtual launch, CEO of CAI, Ms. Camille Deokie-Gorakh explained that following the pandemic, the board of CAI came to the realization that there was a need to change the way learning is applied to the students.

She told the forum “Our mission at CAI is to have a balanced approached to learning. As the board, we reviewed the curriculum and many questions came to our mind. We realized that we needed to take a new approach and change almost everything to ensure the delivery of quality education as our mission states.”

Doekie-Gorakh continued, “We have found through our partnership with ActionCoach [Guyana] that the programme yielded significant improvement in ourselves. As teachers and administrators, we understand our team members better by just doing that DISC assessment…We found that our work environment was much better, there was more team work, synergy and less conflict because we truly understand each other and our different behavioral styles.”

The CEO noted that given that the school’s ultimate aim is to prepare students for the society; the children’s DISC assessment was under consideration for the past two years.

“As we re-entered the classroom following the pandemic, we had to ask ourselves as teachers some very important questions… Do we want the ideal student or the ideal citizen?” Do we continue with the traditional curriculum or do we introduce programmes to our curriculum, which will add value to our students… This project will help us produce the ideal citizens to function effectively in society,” she added.

According to CEO, CAI teachers will now be able to use the KDA to better understand their students learning abilities and capacities as well as other interactive and social needs.

At the virtual launch, Kathy Hansen from Assessment 24X7, Washington D.C., a Global leader in Assessment technology lauded CAI for being the first school in the Caribbean Region to introduce the personality indicator examination.

In her presentation, Hansen noted that the programme will particularly assist students and teacher in the area of conflict resolution.

“If you have ever struggled to understand someone, DISC can help you. You may realise after the assessment that maybe that person is wired a different way so you need to take a different approach to them.”

She noted that DISC allows students and teachers to use sample reports to discover and understand the personality of each child.

“It is a fun and simple report …We use birds to identify each personality style in children, and so you can be able to better manage and optimize your child’s or student’s learning and social abilities,”’ she said adding that programme offers both teachers and parents helpful tools to better understand their student or child.

The KDA expert recommended children from the age of eight to take the assessment.

“However, the test can be applied to younger children, it all depends on the developmental level of the child,” she added.