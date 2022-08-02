Businessman found dead with knife stuck in the back

Kaieteur News – The body of a businessman was on Monday found with a knife stuck in his back at his No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice home.

Dead is well known businessman and President of the Port Mourant Cricket club Vickram ‘Vick’ Seubarran, 53. The discovery was made sometime around 06:00hrs by a cousin and brother of the deceased in the kitchen of the bottom flat of his home. Seubarran was the owner of the Universal DVD Club and Stationery Solutions at Main and Trinity Streets, New Amsterdam.

According his brother Dean Seubarran, he arrived at the house sometime around 06:00h on Monday and was confronted by the cousin who had arrived earlier to clean up. He said the relative informed him that his brother appeared to have been killed since there was blood splattered across the kitchen floor. “A cousin does come first to clean. I reach here about 06:00h but when I come, I see she run out the yard and I ask she what happen and she said he in the kitchen on the floor,” the brother said.

Seubarran said he entered the kitchen, located in the bottom flat, with two neighbours and there they saw his brother’s body lifeless on the ground. He said he shook him and there was no response, an indication that he was already dead “and his body was cold you know.” The businessman was found with the blade of the knife stuck in his back, the handle of the knife was not attached. As relatives and friends tried to wrap their head around what took place, questions are now lingering as to whether the motive was to kill or was it a robbery gone bad. The home however, particularly the bedroom of the victim was ransacked with a section of the mirror on the wardrobe broken and scattered on the tiled floor.

Relatives could not confirm if anything was stolen. The perpetrator or perpetrators appeared to have gained entry from the back door, since it was left ajar, but there was no sign of forced entry. Kaieteur News was also informed by the brother that ‘Vick’ has huge dogs that would normally bark when strangers enter the yard, however a next door neighbour said she did not hear anything, only that she saw him around 15:00 hrs on Sunday.

Dean Seubarran also indicated that he last saw his brother on Sunday afternoon at home and he left him watching cricket. He mentioned that the businessman was found dead in the same clothes he left him wearing.

His body is presently at the mortuary awaiting a post mortem as investigations continue.