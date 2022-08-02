Broad Street man found chopped to death in La Penitence

Latest update August 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the murder of Rodwell Philips, called ‘Fishie’, a 33-year-old mason of Broad Street, Charlestown, whose body was seen lying on the La Penitence Public Road next to a cutlass early Monday morning.
The incident occurred sometime between 00:30 to 01:00, police said in a statement. The scene was processed by investigators and Philips’ body was examined and chop wounds were seen at the centre of his chest, his right side face, his left side back, and one chop wound to his left foot. Several persons were questioned in the area, police said, adding that CCTV footage obtained is to be viewed. The body was pronounced dead by a doctor from EMT Central Fire Station and then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME. Investigations are in progress.
Speaking with this publication, Philips step-father Jeffery Dolphin stated that the last time he saw his step-son alive was around 20:00hrs on Sunday night at a repair shop on Ketley Street, Charlestown. He shared too that Phillips is a father of two.
