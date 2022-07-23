Latest update July 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. pledges millions of dollars in free building materials for eligible applicants -Slashes interest rates for houses and buildings

Jul 23, 2022 News

Building Expo 2022…

By Shervin Belgrave

Scenes from Friday’s Launch of Building Expo 2022.

Kaieteur News  – Guyana’s largest and most anticipated Building Exposition officially opened on Friday afternoon at the Providence National Stadium.

The event was noticeably enveloped by grandiose decorations, state-of -the-art architectural layouts for hundreds of booths and all the pomp and ceremony, one could envision for the opening that featured presentations from President, Irfaan Ali; Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal; and Minister within his ministry; Susan Rodrigues.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali making his feature address.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal reminding citizens of his government’s plans for the housing sector.

Junior Housing Minister, Susan Rodrigues, delivering her speech at Building Expo 2022.

First Lady, Ariya Ali and Minister Rodrigues cutting the ribbon to officially open the expo to the public.

Apart from the enamoring speeches, the ceremonial ribbon cutting and the attractive fireworks that painted the sky to commemorate the expo, hundreds of Guyanese who paid keen attention to the President’s feature address, especially those who will become first time home owners – will definitely be vying to collect free steel and a sling of cement to start building the foundation of their home.

Ali made the foregoing announcement as he neared the end of his 50-minute-long speech. The Head of State said, “I wish to announce first that for affordable homes, homes $6M and below, the Government of Guyana with effect from the last day of building expo will support home ownership by giving to every builder in this category, the steel and one sling of cement that is required to build your foundation.”

Spoken-word Artiste, Daniel Araujo, performing her piece.

As the president made this announcement, screams of excitement erupted from in the crowd.

But President Ali did not end there. He further noted that every other category of home ownership which includes young professionals and middle income will also receive cement to build their foundation.

Ali said, “To persons building homes from $6M to $25M, we will give two slings of cement.” Some of the attendees clapped and cheered but then responded to the president, “Wuh happen to the steel?”

Kaieteur News understands that one sling of cement is equivalent to 35 sacks and the current price per sack is around $2000. That means that government will be giving away approximately $70,000 worth of cement to affordable home owners and $140,000 worth of cement to individuals in the middle income and young professionals’ category.

Furthermore, President Ali disclosed that banking institutions have agreed to reduce the down payme

Guyana’s dancehall artiste Cush, performing the official theme song for the Building Expo

nt required for homes below $6M to 0% and to decrease the interest rate for houses up to $9M to 3.8%. This was also well received by scores of Guyanese.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues said, that at the end of the three-day building expo, “5000 Guyanese will be on their way to home ownership”.

She added that at this expo, her government is showcasing how ambitious it is by introducing some of the latest technology used in home construction.

One of the dancers from the Indian Culture Group that performed.

“So today, we will debut one of the newest technology and innovation in construction, which you will witness when you see a house being built using 3D printing technology,” Rodrigues told the audience.

Minister Collin Croal also reminded the audience of his housing ministry’s initiative to work overtime in making sure that every Guyanese becomes a home owner and has access to affordable financing.

The last time Guyana held a building expo was in 2013.

This year, over 300 exhibitors will be showcasing innovative ways and modern techniques in the construction and housing sector. For those who may need help in financing, representatives from various commercial banks will be there to provide on loan packages. Building Expo 2022 concludes on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Death-row inmate found guilty of 2008 murder of soldier

Death-row inmate found guilty of 2008 murder of soldier

Jul 23, 2022

Kaieteur News – Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie”, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the massacre in Bartica, Region Seven, was on Friday found guilty of the 2008 murder...
Read More
Essequibo reeling at 29-6 replying to Demerara’s 96

Essequibo reeling at 29-6 replying to...

Jul 23, 2022

NSC makes good on President Ali’s promise to GCF

NSC makes good on President Ali’s promise to

Jul 23, 2022

Avinash Rajkumar added to Demerara U-19 Squad without DCB’s selectors knowledge

Avinash Rajkumar added to Demerara U-19 Squad...

Jul 23, 2022

Rebel Tennis Club’s Camp set for July 25-29

Rebel Tennis Club’s Camp set for July 25-29

Jul 23, 2022

National U-19 captain benefits from Kallicharran’s generosity

National U-19 captain benefits from...

Jul 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • TEK A TASTE

    Kaieteur News – The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]