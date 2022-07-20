‘Guyana be warned’ – Article 13 tells Govt. as thousands of Surinamese, Sri Lankans protest corrupt governments

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Dutch speaking neighbours in Suriname on Monday attempted to storm President Chandrikapersad Santoki’s office, in protest against the high cost of living, slashing of government subsidies on water and electricity and the suspicious transfer of funds from the central bank to a private account.

As hundreds took to the streets in Paramaribo on Monday to vent their frustrations over the prevailing economic situation in the country, citizens of Sri Lanka also have moved into 100 days of consecutive protest action, demanding changes in the government also, owing to the mismanagement of the country’s resources.

Sources in Suriname told Kaieteur News that the protestors were particularly vocal against the high prices for food items and education- even the cost for health care. In addition, it was explained that the government had promised a salary increase to cushion the inflation rates; however, they were reportedly told that this cannot be done as the Budget could not handle an increase for public sector workers. To compound the already tense financial situation burdening Surinamese, the citizens got wind of a transfer from the country’s Central Bank to a private account.

The angry protestors, inclusive of police officers and nurses insisted that the government adopt new socio-economic policies or step down to end corruption in the oil producing nation.

Loop News, a credible Caribbean media entity reported that the protestors pinned the prevailing economic situation on the two-year old administration, being led by Santoki.

It was reported that the President of Suriname was due to leave for Paraguay on Tuesday evening to attend the Mercosur and Prosur summits, but cancelled the trip with a government statement later indicating “the President has decided not to go because urgent national issues need his attention”.

Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Minister, Albert Ramdin, who was in Washington attending a meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS) was due to join the presidential delegation in Paraguay, but was rescheduled to return home immediately.

The Presidential spokesman, Alven Rooseveld told Loop News that the President remains in the country and is working to solve the challenges that have arisen.

The demonstrators gathered outside the Parliament building and the office of the head of state and their action followed several calls posted on social media from citizens who have become angry after the latest scandal within the government. Last week, it was revealed that through falsified payment orders, several individuals had managed to obtain SRD$40.9 million (One SRD$=US$0.04 cents) from a bank account of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Loop reported.

Kaieteur News understands that this was the latest scandal to hit the Santoki government, as citizens also complained against the decision made by the President to hire his family members, including his wife and friends of the Vice President, Ronnie Brunswijk to serve in senior positions of government.

Loop News reported that the protestors expressed their frustration against a series of austerity measures, cuts water and electricity subsidies and a lack of funding for prenatal care for babies.

“The leaders of this protest are Surinamese who no longer want to watch the people perish because of mismanagement, corruption, nepotism and laissez faire policies,” said a police officer, who was at the forefront of the demonstration. The demonstration Monday also coincided with a decision by the oil company, SOL to halt fuel deliveries due to a major government backlog. The action led to several SOL service stations being closed and long lines of people forming at other gas stations.

President Santokhi’s comments on the radio on Sunday that the announced demonstration was instigated by the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) headed by former president, Desi Bouterse, angered many of the demonstrators.

Santokhi said he has been elected for a five-year term and he intends to serve it out. He said that citizens will have the opportunity to elect a new government in 2025.

Efforts by the protestors to enter the office of the head of state were stopped by a large contingent of police officers, as well as members of the Riot Police Unit.

Sri Lanka’s protest has escalated over the past few days, with citizens continuing their call for better governance for just over 100 days now. During the period, both the President and Prime Minister were forced to resign.

Al Jazeera reported that this was the first time in the country’s history that serving head of state had resigned. Sri Lanka, a country with a population of just about 22 million people, has been struggling to provide basic necessities for its people, such as medicine, fuel and food items.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to announce his resignation after more than 100,000 people massed outside his residence.

His planned resignation would leave him without presidential immunity — potentially exposing him to a raft of legal charges and reduced security.

After being blocked from departing the country at least twice last Monday, Rajapaksa and his wife managed to flee to Malé, in the Maldives on Wednesday last, according to a high-ranking security official.

The country is suffering rampant inflation and is struggling to import food, fuel and medicine. In fact, about three weeks ago, the authorities suspended sale of petrol and diesel for non-essential vehicles in an attempt to preserve the country’s dwindling fuel stocks. The country had been trying to secure fuel on credit from countries, including Russia, but have not been successful.

Warning to Guyana

In light of the prevailing crises those countries have been faced with, civil society body Article 13 has cautioned the incumbent administration here to be alert and ensure corrective measures are taken, so as to prevent Guyana from trotting down a similar lane.

It was Dr. Yog Mahadeo, one of the founding members of the body in an invited comment that shared this perspective yesterday. He told Kaieteur News, “In many countries, people are rising against corrupt politicians. Suriname and Sri Lanka are current examples. The local triggers vary but usually focus on rising poverty levels, increasing prices and the ever-widening gap between the politicians who flaunt their nouveau riche lifestyle and the people who put them in power who have to constantly stand with their begging bowls, waiting for party or political favours. And worse, are the levels of cronyism, nepotism and corruption.”

In fleshing out the difference between those demonstrations and local protest actions, Mahadeo explained, “race and party consciousness is superior to national consciousness. This results in reluctance to speak out ‘against your own’. We have seen it during the (David) Granger administration and see it under the (Irfaan)Ali administration, as we also saw in past PPP and PNC governments. Guyanese suffer in silence because of “its our time” paradigm. Racist politicians masterfully manipulate this vicious cycle.”

On the other hand, the transparency activist said Guyanese are often afraid to join protests out of fear of repercussions or being victimized so that children end up losing scholarships, jobs or even a handout. To this end, the Article 13 spokesperson indicated that, “We have examples of Government officials who threatened persons who dared to protest by reminding them that they received Government favours. There is a common belief that if you are employed by a government, you have no right to express against discrimination, victimization or corruption. This palpable fear is evident in state-sponsored cyber-bullying and attacks. People who speak out are targeted and attacked as a warning to the rest to get in line.”

At the same time however, Mahadeo is hopeful that the Government can make strides to avoid mass protests in the country. “I certainly hope that Government can see what is taking place elsewhere and take corrective actions against the problems we face so that it does not get to that level that demands mass protest.”

He was keen to point out at the same time that a large gathering at a protest does not mean there is no support for the activity. Mahadeo pointed out that protestors, like himself, receive numerous messages and calls in support of their patriotic effort, sometimes even receiving the support through critical access to information by silent supporters, he said.

Importantly, Mahadeo concluded, “Guyana’s leaders need to be alert. Our people face increasing prices for basic food items. The economy is great – but only on paper, not for our poor people. There’s a breaking point somewhere as the rich gets richer and the poor wait with begging bowls for the next handout.”