EPA invites public to share concerns over Exxon’s proposed 35-well campaign

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting members of the public to share their concerns on the new 35 well exploration campaign to be pursued by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)- the local subsidiary of US oil giant, ExxonMobil and current operator the Stabroek Block.

EPA in a public notice, uploaded to its website yesterday, said that the public has 28 days to “make written submissions to the Agency setting out those questions and matters which they require to be answered or considered in the environmental impact assessment of the cumulative effects of the proposed project/activities in the Stabroek Block.”

Comments can be addressed to the Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram or sent via email at [email protected]. The EPA said it has been determined that the proposed project by itself will not significantly affect the environment, hence an Environmental Impact Assessment of the Cumulative Impacts has been ordered.

In sharing the reasons for its decision, the Agency pointed out that the impacts from the 35-well campaign will be temporary and will be localized to the site of the activities.

Kaieteur News understands that the Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) usually forms part of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which considers the broader overall impacts from a project, as well as mitigative measures among others. This detailed study usually takes about a year or more to be completed, however a CIA would be completed in a fraction of the time as the impacts from projects in the surrounding area would already be reported.

To explain the process, this publication spoke to the former Head of the EPA, Dr. Vincent Adams who confirmed that the CIA should be a component of an EIA. In an exclusive interview on Tuesday, he pointed out that the cumulative impacts forms part of an EIA and considers impacts from potential and existing projects, whereas an EIA would point out likely impacts from a specific project and include details on cumulative impacts as well.

Environmentalist, Simone Mangal-Joly also confirmed this. In an invited comment yesterday, she explained, “Every EIA must consider how a project is going to affect people and the environment. A cumulative impact assessment would entail considering the project itself along with the presence of other factors or stressors in that environment. For example, if you are putting a factory in a place where they have two other factories you must not only think of the pollution coming from your factory but also think of how it’s going to add up with the pollution coming from the other two factories to affect people and the environment.”

The environmentalist added, “A cumulative assessment is just one component of an Environmental Impact Assessment. It’s a bit odd that EPA is advertising an EIA specifically of cumulative impacts, but I think it is a step in the right direction, as no EIA for offshore oil and gas activities or waivers of EIAs for exploratory drilling to date has genuinely assessed the cumulative impact of offshore activities. There are two challenges before the EAB (Environmental Assessment Board) of EIA waivers for drilling in the Kaieteur and Canje blocks. One of the grounds is the failure to address cumulative impacts. I think the EPA is tacitly acknowledging that truth in requiring this EIA for Stabroek Block drilling activities.”

Stabroek 35-wells campaign

The drilling of the exploration/appraisal well(s) in the Stabroek Block is expected to potentially occur simultaneously with other drilling activities, including: The Liza Phase 1 Project well drilling and production operations; The Liza Phase 2 Development Project well drilling program and production operations; The Payara Development Project well drilling program, installation, and start of production; Ongoing exploration/appraisal well drilling operations in the Stabroek Block covered under a 25-well campaign approved on 1 October 2019; The Yellowtail Development Project well drilling program and installation operations; and two 12 well campaigns in the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks for which environmental authorization is currently being sought.

As such, the EPA has ordered that a Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) be conducted.

In the regulator’s screening report, it was explained “It can be concluded based on the existing data, technical review and exercise of discretion that the environmental and human impacts from the proposed 35 multi-well exploratory and appraisal drilling are known.”

The Project Summary for the ambitious campaign was uploaded to the regulator’s website on Friday last, while the Screening Report compiled by the EPA for the project was uploaded on the said day, but amended and updated on Sunday.

The document explains, “The exact locations of the 35 exploration/appraisal wells comprising the Project have not yet been finalized. While some of the 35 wells will be drilled for exploration purposes, it is also possible that some of the wells may be drilled as appraisal wells within the proximity of previously drilled exploration areas. Therefore, four areas of interest have been identified within the Stabroek Block as the possible locations for the proposed 35 exploration/appraisal wells to occur.”

EEPGL, commonly referred to as ExxonMobil Guyana, intends to commence the 35 well campaign in the third quarter of 2023, signaling that if discoveries are made, well tests may be performed. Conclusion of the proposed drilling campaign is expected by the fourth quarter of 2028.