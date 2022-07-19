Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in Guyana

Jul 19, 2022 Sports

Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) group games in Guyana will be going on sale from today and will be available to purchase from a brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street and online from www.cplt20.com.
There will be seven group games in Guyana in 2022 with four of those matches featuring the home team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. All these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The 10am tickets will cost GY$2000 with the 7pm games tickets costing between GY$2500 and GY$6000.  The box office in Camp street’s opening hours will be 8:30am to 4:30pm (Monday-Friday) and 8:30am to 1:00pm (Saturdays)

Tickets for the knockout stages, which will also be held at the National Stadium in Providence, will go on sale very soon.

The Hero CPL matches in Guyana in 2022 are as follows:

  10am 7pm
21 Sep Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs
22 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings
24 Sep   Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders
25 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCYS/NSC swim camp commences

MCYS/NSC swim camp commences

Jul 19, 2022

– We are focusing on building all our talent – Minister Ramson  By Zaheer Mohamed The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced...
Read More
VP Boys claim two championships in one day

VP Boys claim two championships in one day

Jul 19, 2022

Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in Guyana

Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in...

Jul 19, 2022

Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond Cummings Memorial football clashes

Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond...

Jul 19, 2022

Minister Ramson opens MSC Cricket Academy

Minister Ramson opens MSC Cricket Academy

Jul 19, 2022

Gold is Money, Strikers and Providence SC chalk wins

Gold is Money, Strikers and Providence SC chalk...

Jul 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]