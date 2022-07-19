Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in Guyana

Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2022 Sports
Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) group games in Guyana will be going on sale from today and will be available to purchase from a brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street and online from www.cplt20.com.
There will be seven group games in Guyana in 2022 with four of those matches featuring the home team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. All these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
The 10am tickets will cost GY$2000 with the 7pm games tickets costing between GY$2500 and GY$6000. The box office in Camp street’s opening hours will be 8:30am to 4:30pm (Monday-Friday) and 8:30am to 1:00pm (Saturdays)
Tickets for the knockout stages, which will also be held at the National Stadium in Providence, will go on sale very soon.
The Hero CPL matches in Guyana in 2022 are as follows:
|10am
|7pm
|21 Sep
|Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs
|22 Sep
|Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings
|24 Sep
|Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders
|25 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings
|Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals
