Woman scammed $500K looking for love on Facebook

—alleged third party in “romance scheme” charged

Kaieteur News – An East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, Jaffon Hinds found himself before the court on Tuesday facing charges for being part of a “romance Scheme” after allegedly robbing a woman of $502,340.

She was looking for love and met a Facebook friend who won her heart but he turned out to be scammer who eventually robbed her, allegedly with the help of Hinds. The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigated the matter and according to a press, the victim’s Facebook boyfriend “promised her a huge package filled with expensive items” but before she could receive them, the woman had to help out financially with the shipping expenses. She was allegedly instructed to send cash to Jaffon Hinds via Western Union and did so on three occasions. Unfortunately, she never received the “package filled with expensive items” and her Facebook love ghosted her.

SOCU’s investigation led to the arrest of Hinds a resident of 106 Downer Street Grove, (EBD). It is alleged that he acted as a “third party” to rob the woman of the cash and as a result, he was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday before Magistrate Zamina Ally and pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Hinds was granted a total bail of $90,000 and is expected to return to court on August 15, 2022.

SOCU in its release stated that head of the unit, Fazil Karimbaksh had warned the public back in April to beware of such schemes. He had pointed out that there was a sharp rise in cases where suspected Nigerian nationals, in Guyana and overseas, are collaborating with locals to scam unsuspecting persons. “Package Delivery” and “Romance” scams became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic as scammers targeted primarily women via several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as online dating sites”, the SOCU boss had stated.

Karimbaksh had explained too that the modus operandi used by the scammers is to befriend unsuspecting women via the digital platforms using fake profiles of Caucasian men with luxury vehicles and large sums of cash. They would build trust with their victims and promise them expensive gifts such as designer clothing, jewellery, etc.

The victim would later be contacted by a local associate confirming the arrival of their fancy gifts and request their contact number and other personal information. SOCU continued that the local accomplice would contact the victim again but this time requesting that the individual deposit cash to a specified local Bank Account or via a Money Transfer Agency to cover brokerage fees, customs duties, penalties and/or shipping charges for the package. Once the payment is made, the suspects would never contact the victim again.