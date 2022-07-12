Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$210M more estimated to continue rehabilitation of Canal No. 1 & 2 roads

Jul 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $210 million more to continue the rehabilitation of Canal No. 1 and 2 main access roads.

Rehabilitation works on going for phase 2 of Canal No. 2 access road.

According to a recent invitation for bids issued by the ministry, rehabilitation of the road in Canal No. 1 is pegged at $105,000,000 while the same was pegged for the main access road in Canal No. 2. Bidding for the project which will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003, is slated to open on August 2 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.

The government’s move to upgrade the main roads in these two farming communities began last year, when phase one of the projects started was awarded back in September. As part of efforts to continue the upgrade of the access roads this year, two more contracts worth $192, 181,710 were awarded to complete phase two of the projects.

Rehabilitation of Canal No.1 main access road, phase two. (Canal Polder NDC Photos)

These two new contracts, when calculated showed that already half a billion dollar, $535,926,357, is being spent by the Public Works Ministry to do rehabilitative works on the roads. The award of the projects was revealed by the NPTAB on April 19, last. R&B Investment Inc. who won the bid to execute works on Canal No.1 road for $99,000,300 and Navin & Son Construction who won the bid to do Canal No. 2 road to the tune of $93,181,410.

As previously reported, already $343,794,647 was spent on the first phase of these roads. In September last year, two contractors, Japarts Construction Inc. and Aronco Services Inc. were awarded contracts to upgrade the first phase of the roads. Reports are that Japarts was awarded $173,131,854 to work on Canal No. 1 and Aronco to work on Canal No. 2 main access road for the sum of $170,612,793. These projects would form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the Marlborough Cup

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the...

Jul 12, 2022

Windies Masters record their first win on tour when it really mattered during the first round matches of the Quadrangular Marlborough Cup. Skipper Zamin Amin won the toss and opted to take first...
Read More
Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down to beat Bartica All-Stars

Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down...

Jul 12, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Jul 12, 2022

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media relations & marketing ‘disappointing’

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media...

Jul 12, 2022

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full points

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full...

Jul 12, 2022

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys and Aroaima U-18 Boys win titles

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys...

Jul 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]