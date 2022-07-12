$210M more estimated to continue rehabilitation of Canal No. 1 & 2 roads

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $210 million more to continue the rehabilitation of Canal No. 1 and 2 main access roads.

According to a recent invitation for bids issued by the ministry, rehabilitation of the road in Canal No. 1 is pegged at $105,000,000 while the same was pegged for the main access road in Canal No. 2. Bidding for the project which will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003, is slated to open on August 2 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.

The government’s move to upgrade the main roads in these two farming communities began last year, when phase one of the projects started was awarded back in September. As part of efforts to continue the upgrade of the access roads this year, two more contracts worth $192, 181,710 were awarded to complete phase two of the projects.

These two new contracts, when calculated showed that already half a billion dollar, $535,926,357, is being spent by the Public Works Ministry to do rehabilitative works on the roads. The award of the projects was revealed by the NPTAB on April 19, last. R&B Investment Inc. who won the bid to execute works on Canal No.1 road for $99,000,300 and Navin & Son Construction who won the bid to do Canal No. 2 road to the tune of $93,181,410.

As previously reported, already $343,794,647 was spent on the first phase of these roads. In September last year, two contractors, Japarts Construction Inc. and Aronco Services Inc. were awarded contracts to upgrade the first phase of the roads. Reports are that Japarts was awarded $173,131,854 to work on Canal No. 1 and Aronco to work on Canal No. 2 main access road for the sum of $170,612,793. These projects would form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.