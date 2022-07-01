Elderly Mon Repos woman stabbed to death

Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An 86-year-old woman of Mon Repos was on Thursday morning found stabbed to death in her home, police have confirmed.
The dead woman has been identified as Agnes Dilon of 32 Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Dilon, according to police, lived alone and was last seen alive around 17:00hrs on Tuesday washing clothes. Kaieteur News was told that Dilon would normally “be up and about” very early in the morning but on Thursday, she did not come out of her house. Her landlord decided to call her phone but the calls went unanswered. As time went by, the landlord became concerned and decided to contact a neighbour for assistance in prising open a window so that they can check up on the woman. It was then they made the gruesome discovery of Dilon lying in a pool of blood. Police were summoned to the scene as well as an Emergency Medical team. The woman’s body was examined and pronounced dead on the scene. Crime scene detectives suspect that woman was brutally stabbed and chopped to death. They observed what looked like stab wounds to her left and right upper chest. Suspected chop wounds were also seen on her right hand and right side face. Her killer, however, remains a mystery. So far, no one has reported seeing any one visiting the woman or hearing any screams.
Investigations continue.
