City Hall restoration on track to meet 2023 deadline – Mayor

Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine is anticipating that by second quarter of next year works to restore the historic City Hall building will be completed.
Speaking at a recent press conference, the Mayor told the media that he believes that the contractors can meet the deadline which was stipulated in the contract, based on the work they have put out. Narine said, “The restoration is going very well based on what we have seen, I believe that the building is scheduled to finish May-June 2023.”
The Mayor also updated the media on the progress of the reconstruction of an administrative building to house City Hall employees. According to him, an issue was raised with figures in the bill of quantities for the project.
“The entire bill of quantities that the City Engineer outlined in this contract, most of it is inaccurate. It’s that I don’t have too much knowledge on the issue but I heard the contractor used the money, maybe a few million dollars; and I believe we paid for unmeasured works. So both contractors in the City Engineer’s Department have faults,” he outlined.
The Mayor noted that the admin building should have been completed two months ago but “the contractor complained numerous times that the bill of quantities within this contract is not matching the building.” According to the Mayor, until the council is looking to investigate to get to the bottom of the issue.
Last year, a contract for the Georgetown City Hall restoration project totalling $780M was signed between the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the contractors of Fides Guyana Inc. The contract related to the restoration of City Hall combined efforts of the Central and Local Government, the European Union Delegation and the M&CC.
