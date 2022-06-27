Guyanese killed by Venezuelans during street brawl

Thirty-four-year-old Lindsford Kenwayne Duguid was on Sunday morning killed allegedly by three Venezuelan nationals during a brawl.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 03:00hrs and 03:45hours at Lot 12 De Kindren Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara. It was stated that about 22:00hrs on Saturday June 25, 2022, Duguid visited the location and asked for 22-year-old Jessica Ortiz, a female Venezuelan national who lives in De Kinderen. However, the woman was not at the house and the landlord informed him that she was not there. The report further stated that the around 03:30hrs Sunday, the landlord said that he heard loud screams. He indicated to the police that when he checked, he noticed Duguid pulling the 22-year-old woman by her hair, while another Venezuelan woman held on to his waist from the back.

Kaieteur News understands that the landlord then rushed to the area and he witnessed Duguid and two women fighting in a drain. One of the women was reportedly armed with a knife which she used to stab Duguid to his leg, while a male Venezuelan was holding Duguid around his neck. According to the police report, the man then armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Duguid several chops about his body. The suspects then used a rope and tied Duguid’s legs and left him in the drain.

When the police arrived on the scene, it was processed and Duguid’s body was removed from the drain. The police reported that chop wounds were seen on the left and right fingers, hand, four stab wounds to his chest, three stab wounds to his right leg and multiple chops to his head and a rope was tied around his legs and neck.

Moreover, one brown-handle knife was found on the grass parapet some distance from where the body was found. A search of the drain by the police ranks unearthed a Samsung cellphone and a pair of female running boots.

Checks were made for the male suspect at his residence in De Kindren but he was not located. However, while searching the location, the police recovered a cutlass near a plastic barrel along with a pair of long pants and one shirt with mud. One of the female suspects has been arrested.