Guyanese killed by Venezuelans during street brawl

Latest update June 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2022 News
Thirty-four-year-old Lindsford Kenwayne Duguid was on Sunday morning killed allegedly by three Venezuelan nationals during a brawl.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 03:00hrs and 03:45hours at Lot 12 De Kindren Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara. It was stated that about 22:00hrs on Saturday June 25, 2022, Duguid visited the location and asked for 22-year-old Jessica Ortiz, a female Venezuelan national who lives in De Kinderen. However, the woman was not at the house and the landlord informed him that she was not there. The report further stated that the around 03:30hrs Sunday, the landlord said that he heard loud screams. He indicated to the police that when he checked, he noticed Duguid pulling the 22-year-old woman by her hair, while another Venezuelan woman held on to his waist from the back.
Kaieteur News understands that the landlord then rushed to the area and he witnessed Duguid and two women fighting in a drain. One of the women was reportedly armed with a knife which she used to stab Duguid to his leg, while a male Venezuelan was holding Duguid around his neck. According to the police report, the man then armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Duguid several chops about his body. The suspects then used a rope and tied Duguid’s legs and left him in the drain.
When the police arrived on the scene, it was processed and Duguid’s body was removed from the drain. The police reported that chop wounds were seen on the left and right fingers, hand, four stab wounds to his chest, three stab wounds to his right leg and multiple chops to his head and a rope was tied around his legs and neck.
Moreover, one brown-handle knife was found on the grass parapet some distance from where the body was found. A search of the drain by the police ranks unearthed a Samsung cellphone and a pair of female running boots.
Checks were made for the male suspect at his residence in De Kindren but he was not located. However, while searching the location, the police recovered a cutlass near a plastic barrel along with a pair of long pants and one shirt with mud. One of the female suspects has been arrested.
Jun 27, 2022Fans can grab their seat for as low as US$6 for exciting white-ball matches ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new...
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – In my compound, the huge garbage truck was facing me and I just needed a tiny space on the parapet... more
Kaieteur News – This past week, one of the Caribbean’s elder statesmen, Keith Mitchell, was defeated in his country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]