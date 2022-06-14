Ann’s Grove needle Melanie – matches continue this weekend

EDFA/Stag Beer Men’s Senior League…

The latest victory in the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Stag Beer Men’s Senior League was claimed by Ann’s Grove, who got past Melanie FC in a closely contested match on Sunday, at the Buxton Ground.

In the other match of the day between Victoria Kings and Mahaica Determinators, the two sides battled to a goalless stalemate.

Ann’s Grove claimed their victory after a see-saw encounter that saw the decider being scored in the 43rd minute by Odel Gulliver. Even though both sides had their fair share of opportunities near goal the ability to finish lacked precision on most counts.

On Saturday last, no matches were played since Guyana’s Senior Men’s Team engaged Haiti at the Leonora Track and Field Facility and the EDFA League organisers decided to lend support to the greater cause.

The double header that was scheduled for last Saturday (June 11) had Buxton United and Dynamic FC billed for the curtain raiser while the feature match was a Buxton Stars versus Victoria Scorpions encounter.

If the weather is favourable during the week, the organizers may have a chance to get the double successfully staged.

Meanwhile, another pair of double headers are fixed for the upcoming weekend as Buxton United meet Victoria Scorpions and Airy Hall tackle Dynamic on Saturday at the Buxton Ground at 16:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs, respectively.

The following the day, Ann’s Grove will face Buxton Stars, while Melanie meet Victoria Kings at the same times mentioned earlier, correspondingly, at the Golden Grove Ground.